CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Recursive Least Squares: Learning on the fly

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most basic yet powerful online learning algorithms in literature. Online learning is a booming field of research in the AI research space. Many problems in today's world require machines to learn on the fly and improve or adapt as they collect new information. In this article, I...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Python Tutorial: Recursive Function Debunked

Recursion is one of the most impactful principles in computer science and a BFF for coders and data scientists alike. Recursion can be helpful for solving lots of programming problems such as tree-like data structures. There are quite a few downsides you need to take into account. Recursions must have a boundary or limit, i.e. the instance when the function stops calling itself, since boundaries prevent looping. Recursion isn’t a one size fits all solution, since they have a cost in stack space which leads to much more limited resources.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
singularityhub.com

New Study Finds a Single Neuron Is a Surprisingly Complex Little Computer

Comparing brains to computers is a long and dearly held analogy in both neuroscience and computer science. It’s not hard to see why. Our brains can perform many of the tasks we want computers to handle with an easy, mysterious grace. So, it goes, understanding the inner workings of our minds can help us build better computers; and those computers can help us better understand our own minds. Also, if brains are like computers, knowing how much computation it takes them to do what they do can help us predict when machines will match minds.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

There's been another huge quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers at Japan’s Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science have achieved a major step forward in increasing the scalability of quantum computers. Instead of simply incrementing the total qubits in a system, the researchers have demonstrated a triple-qubit, silicon-based quantum computing mechanism. Qubits, the quantum equivalent of the traditional computing...
ENGINEERING
The Motley Fool

How Square Is Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Improve Cash App

Today, I continue my top-AI-stocks video series. If you are new to this series, it covers my top 12 artificial intelligence stocks focused on growth and disruptive innovation. I have done my best to find the highest-growth companies in a variety of sectors with disruptive growth trends. Last time, I shared my favorite chatbot stock. In today's video, I am covering an unknown business that Square (NYSE:SQ) acquired in 2020 that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Specifically, this company is best known for its solutions to combat deepfake AI, which essentially takes an existing audio or video recording and alters it with another person's likeness to create a potentially deceptive new recording.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinforcement Learning#Least Squares#The Square#On The Fly#Rls#Sgd#Statsmodels Api
towardsdatascience.com

Kafka UI Monitoring Tools (2021 Update)

Exploring some of the most powerful UI monitoring tools for Apache Kafka clusters. Apache Kafka is amongst the fastest growing products out there that has been widely adopted by many companies across the globe. If you are using Kafka in production, is very important to be able to monitor and manage the cluster.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to build a Machine Learning (ML) based Predictive System

A practical data science guide to develop a prediction model which classifies customers into two satisfaction classes. We all know that customer satisfaction is a key to boost company’s performance, but organizations still strive to utilize the increasing availability of data to satisfy customers. In this article, I illustrate how machine learning and data science techniques can be employed to assess and evaluate customer satisfaction. I present the necessary steps to develop customer-driven prediction models, starting from problem framing, to data exploratory analysis, data transformation, ML training, and recommendations.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Transformers, can you rate the complexity of reading passages?

Fine-tuning RoBERTa with PyTorch to predict reading ease of text excerpts. Transformers, what are they actually? They are not the devices used in power transmission of electric energy, nor the fictional living autonomous robots Optimus Prime or Bumblebee who can transform into other objects like vehicles. Transformers in our context here is referring to BERT, ALBERT, RoBERTa, and the like, where they are used in the world of data science to solve all kinds of Natural Language Processing tasks, such as machine translation, text summarization, speech recognition, sentiment analysis and many more. They are state-of-the-art language models for Natural Language Processing, and they have gained tremendous popularity over the past few years.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

Backpropagation: The Natural Proof

You might scroll down to the third image to jump straight to it. What sets artificial neural networks apart from other machine learning algorithms is how they assume very little about your dataset. Your neural network doesn’t care if your classification data isn’t linearly separable via a kernel or if...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Machine learning on graphs, Part 2.

In the previous blog post in these series I presented basic graph statistics that should be collected before starting to develop machine learning models for your graph data. In the second post I will present the first proper machine learning approach. Namely, learning to represent discrete objects like graph nodes by continuous vectors, the so called node embeddings. Similarly to word embeddings, the node embeddings can be then used in downstream machine learning applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Mystery of Feature Scaling is Finally Solved

Principle Researcher: Dave Guggenheim / Co-Researcher: Utsav Vachhani. For some machine learning models, feature scaling is an important step in data preprocessing. Regularized algorithms (e.g., lasso and ridge penalties), distance-based models (e.g., k-nearest neighbors, clustering, support vector machines, etc.), and artificial neural networks all perform better when the predictors are on the same scale or within the same boundaries. But feature scaling can be much more than inducing conformity; it can be a powerful addition to your predictive modeling toolbox.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Custom dataset in Pytorch —Part 1. Images

Pytorch has a great ecosystem to load custom datasets for training machine learning models. This is the first part of the two-part series on loading Custom Datasets in Pytorch. In this walkthrough, we’ll learn how to load a custom image dataset for classification. The code for this walkthrough can also be found on Github.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Thinking, fast and slow: AI edition

Francesca Rossi on paradigms for general intelligence. Editor’s note: The TDS Podcast is hosted by Jeremie Harris, who is the co-founder of SharpestMinds, a data science mentorship startup. Every week, Jeremie chats with researchers and business leaders at the forefront of the field to unpack the most pressing questions around data science, machine learning, and AI.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Bringing all of the infrastructures as a code through ARM Templates

Using ARM Templates to bring VM and Storage Account in a secure private VNet through ARM templates. Let’s say we have an infrastructure in place. There may be a time that we need to replicate the same infrastructure again. Doing it manually will surely give us an error in the migration stages. So, we will be utilizing a service from Azure called Azure ARM Templates to deploy our infrastructure in an idempotent way.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Marketing Mix Modeling in Python

To keep a business running, spending money on advertising is crucial — this is the case regardless of whether the company is small or already established. And the number of ad spendings in the industry are enormous:. These volumes make it necessary to spend each advertising dollar wisely. However, this...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Geospatial Data File Format Conversions (KML, SHP, GeoJSON)

On the other hand, since it is a hassle to install desktop apps such as QGIS for the sole purpose of file conversion (not to mention it takes up a whole lot of diskspace), I decided to turn to alternatives and eventually settled on creating an offline JavaScript utility tool to convert common spatial file formats such as SHP, KML & GEOJSON into KML & GEOJSON interchangeably.
SOFTWARE
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Variational Inference — Where old Physics Solves new Bayesian Problems

Variational Inference is a method to solve the most common Bayesian problem: given an observed data, find the probability functions that govern it generation. While the problem and its solution appear to be common, when VI firstly appeared it was considered extremely innovative since it was the very first solution for Bayes problem that was analytic rather traditional sampling methods. In this post I will cover the early appearance of VI , describe its mathematical foundation and present the pre scientific links to this frame work.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

The Apriori algorithm

In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the Apriori algorithm. The Apriori algorithm can be considered the foundational algorithm in basket analysis. Basket analysis is the study of a client’s basket while shopping. The goal is to find combinations of products that are often bought together,...
PYTHON

Comments / 0

Community Policy