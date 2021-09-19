CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

McNeese uses strong second half to beat Southern 31-24

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mason Pierce returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Cody Orgeron tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Josh Matthews early in the fourth quarter to help McNeese rally past Southern 31-24 in nonconference play. The first half was all Ladarius Skelton and Southern after Pierce’s TD return for the Cowboys (1-2). Skelton had scoring throws of 42 yards to Travis Tucker and 7 yards to Devon Benn to put the Jaguars (1-2) up 14-7 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. After a Jacob Abel 32-yard field goal pulled McNeese within 14-10, Skelton struck again with a 42-yard scoring strike to Ethan Howard for a 21-10 halftime lead.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
WAFB

McNeese football previews the Southern Jaguars

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leading up to the third game of the season against Southern, McNeese (0-2) football head coach Frank Wilson, quarterback Cody Orgeron and cornerback Corione Harris met with the media for a press conference. Watch their press conferences below.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Jaguars#American Football#Mcneese#Southern#Ap#Td
Daily Reflector

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rose grabs first win with strong second half

Thanks to a second quarter flurry and stifling defense in the second half, the J.H. Rose football team took down Southwest Onslow 50-12 at home Friday night, securing its first win of the season. The Rampants completed the non-conference slate with a 1-3 record while the Stallions dropped to 0-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
Minnesota Daily

Gophers escape second half Miami-Ohio onslaught with 31-26 win

The Minnesota Gophers beat the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 31-26 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. Miami-Ohio returned starting quarterback Brett Gabbert and he fared better than his backup AJ Mayer in the previous week. The Gophers defense was too much for the Redhawks offense early but Miami got into their groove in the second half, nearly coming back from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Southern coaching staff familiar with McNeese

Lack of game video on Miles College hampered Southern’s preparations last weekend, but this time the Jaguars coaching staff doesn’t have to reach past its own library. The Jaguars will face a quarterback in Cody Orgeron who already has one win against Southern and will be looking for another when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Southern focusing on better tackling for McNeese game

When asked specifically what he’d like to see his football team do better Saturday, Southern coach Jason Rollins didn’t hesitate and didn’t pontificate. “Tackling” was his one-word answer with the question still echoing in Tuesday’s Zoom news conference. Rollins watched his Jaguars defenders bounce off Miles College ballcarriers like duckpins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theperrynews.com

W-G uses strong second quarter to run past I-35

WOODWARD — A 14-0 scoring edge in the second quarter proved to be the difference Friday in a non-district grid battle between visiting Interstate-35 and Woodward-Granger, with the host Hawks posting a 35-21 victory. The Roadrunners (1-2) grabbed an early 7-0 lead, but W-G countered the touchdown with a score...
WOODWARD, IA
Marshall Independent

PREP FOOTBALL: Strong second half carries Waseca past Marshall, 19-7

MARSHALL — After falling in its season opener, the Marshall football team returned home on Friday looking to bounce back against Waseca. MHS was able to gain an early lead, but Waseca controlled the tempo the rest of the way en route to a 19-7 victory for the Bluejays at Mattke Field.
MARSHALL, MN
107 JAMZ

McNeese Travels To Baton Rouge To Take On Southern Jaguars

It's going down at A.W. Mumford Stadium this Saturday with the McNeese State University going head-to-head with Southern Univerity for some major gridiron action. Don't miss it! See it in person and catch a good seat prior to kick-off at 6 pm this Saturday. Get there early to get your tailgate party jumping.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Strong second half helps Portland football beat rival Ionia

PORTLAND — Four touchdowns on offense and a shutout on defense in the second half helped Portland defeat county rival Ionia on Friday night. Portland defeated Ionia 42-10 on Friday, Sept. 10, at Portland High School. The Raiders improve to 3-0 overall and won their first game of their Capital Area Activities Conference — White division schedule.
PORTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy