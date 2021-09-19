CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Curt Casali’s 2-run single holds up, Giants beat Braves 2-0

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Alex Wood made an impressive three-inning return from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0. Wood struck out four and didn’t walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19. Zack Littell (4-0) relieved and struck out the side in the fourth. The NL West-leading Giants maintained their two-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
Reuters

MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Littell
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#The Atlanta Braves 2 0#The Los Angeles Dodgers
chatsports.com

Braves Capitalize on Mistakes, Beat Fish 6-2

The 2021 Atlanta Braves have become known for prodigious offensive firepower, but sometimes, a team that hopes to make the postseason has to find another way to win. On Friday, the Braves (75-65) did just that in a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins (59-82). Atlanta hitters did notch eight...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
milehighsports.com

Rockies take 2 from Braves; make-up game still looms

The Colorado Rockies’ spoiler tour rolls on. After taking three of four from the Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend, the Rockies marched into Truist Park just outside of Atlanta and notched victories in two straight games against the National League East-leading Braves. The series finale, which was scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until a yet-to-be-determined date due to an unplayable field, but the Rockies have already clinched their second consecutive series victory–and first winning trip of the season–on the road.
MLB
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting on Friday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Buster Posey against Braves starter Ian Anderson. In 216 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .214 batting average with a .680...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves’ struggles continue in 2-0 loss to Giants

Frustration continues to mount for the Atlanta Braves who dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night to the San Francisco Giants. It was another frustrating night at the ballpark for the Braves who again had their chances but were unable to come up with a timely hit. Alex Wood was activated from the COVID list prior to the game but was sharp retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. The only Brave to reach over the first three innings was Travis d’Arnaud who was hit by a pitch in the second.
MLB
hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves rained out Saturday night; finish season Sunday. Giants over Atlanta, 2-0. Berry Vikings sacked by Wisconsin-Whitewater. Shorter Hawks get second win of the year.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves-Hickory Crawdads rained out Saturday night. The season concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. at...
ATLANTA, GA
McCovey Chronicles

Casali’s clutch hit makes the difference in Giants’ 2-0 win over Braves

Defense, a strong bullpen, and a clutch hit helped the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves tonight. Alex Wood made his first start since going on the injured list for COVID-19, and thus was on a pitch count restriction. And he made the absolute most of it, going three innings, allowing no hits, runs or walks, and striking out four in three innings of work. Wood came out in the first inning and needed only ten pitches to get through it, he only needed 37 to get through his three innings of work.
MLB
knbr.com

Giants shut down Braves for 2-0 victory

Dominic Leone dug his cleats into the mound right behind the rubber for the seventh time in a ninth inning all year. He’d been recently serving as SF’s opener, drawing praise for his unselfishness and flexibility. This time, he had a save opportunity. And he needed just 11 pitches to...
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves Continue September Swoon With 2-0 Loss

I feel like my recaps keep getting shorter and shorter, but what do you want me to say?. Nothing will ever compare to 2011 in terms of a regular season collapse, just because it is impossible to comprehend the magnitude of losing 11.5 games in a month. But this sure feels like it. A week ago the Atlanta Braves had a five game lead in the division. Now the lead is one game, and it doesn’t look like the bleeding is going to stop.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves 3, Giants 0

Max Fried went 7 strong innings, Adam Duvall homered, and Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle as the Braves salvage a game from the 3 game set at the home of the team with the best record in the Major Leagues. Duvall’s 36th homer in the top of the 7th...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy