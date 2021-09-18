How to Flash my Phone?
I have a problem, i have an old China phone Crescent CUBE 2 (MT6572 NAND ANDROID 4.4.2). Before flashing it i make Backup from Desktop then i flashed it with TECNO Firmware (ik i dont know anything about phones) then my phone bootloader broke, it dont start (just white screen). a few weeks after i format my pc and i forgotten to save my backup and yesterday i tried to download alot of firmware wich is MT6572 NAND ANDROID 4.4.2 too (Because i dont find my Model firmware in internet) But when i flash with SP-TOOL, flash progress and finnish without problem and the phone still no-start.forum.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0