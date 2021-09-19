CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAPD looking for suspect in Saturday gas-station shooting that left 1 woman injured

 5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Police say they are still looking for the suspects involved in a west-side shooting that left a young woman injured Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, two vehicles were at a gas station along 36th Street when a passenger in one of them started arguing with the driver of the other car. One of the cars started driving off, which is when the opposite driver opened fire, hitting a 21-year-old woman in the back seat.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on west side

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist died in a collision on the west side around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. The crash happened north of U.S. Highway 90 on South General McMullen Drive. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the victim died at the scene. The person's age and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Home a total loss after fire on the north side

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters faced several obstacles as homes burned north of downtown early Wednesday morning, officials say. Just after 2 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 300 block of Viendo Street for a structure fire. When crews arrived at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Three ICE officers injured after planes carrying migrants landed in Haiti, authorities say

DEL RIO, Texas — Three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers sustained non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday in the aftermath of a huge presence of migrants showing up along the Texas-Mexico border at the Acuña-Del Rio International Bridge. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the ICE officers were injured in two separate incidents on the tarmac in Haiti.
DEL RIO, TX
