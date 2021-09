The City of Jamestown unveiled its 77th Historic Marker honoring the Empire Worsted Mills at 31 Water Street on Friday. City Historian Ashley Senske said the Empire Worsted Mills was in operation at that location from 1896 to 1955, “They specialized in turning untreated wool into finished articles of men’s suit wear and women’s garments. They were the third largest worsted milling firm in Jamestown during the late 19th and 20th centuries, employed hundreds of people, mostly English immigrants. And when the mill closed in 1955, this facility spanned 5 to 6 acres in Jamestown’s industrial corridor along the Chadakoin River here.”

