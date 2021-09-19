Editorial: Is it time to rethink the city’s public art program?

It is not every community that you can go to a city commission meeting and have an art criticism class break out. But as you’ve surely surmised, Lawrence is not any community. Thus, city commissioners recently found themselves discussing a $340,000 proposal to build a piece of public art near the city’s new police headquarters in northwest Lawrence. In a majority of the communities in Kansas, the discussion probably would have been about whether $340,000 should be spent on a piece of public art for a somewhat little-visited area of town.