Save the date for Arts Launch 2021: A Return To In-Person Arts on Saturday, September 18!. After an 18-month closure, the Avenue of the Arts is coming alive once again for an unforgettable event, marking the region’s return to live, in-person arts, and helping to usher in a resurgence of arts and culture for all Philadelphians. Now more than ever, we all need the healing power of artistic performances to unite our community.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO