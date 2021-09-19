Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall! w/ Hokkaido Brewing, Human Robot, and Tabachoy Philly
Join us for a boozy brunch on South Street! Raise a final toast (and fork) to summer with Human Robot, Tabachoy Philly, and yours truly at Hokkaido Brewing. Say "cheers!" to fall with craft beer and cocktails from our special guests, Hokkaido Brewing and Human Robot. Seeking something a bit more savory? Enjoy delicious Asian style dishes from the one and only, Tabachoy Philly. Kick off a festive autumn with cocktail demonstrations, tastings, games, and more here on South Street!phillyfunguide.com
