Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall! w/ Hokkaido Brewing, Human Robot, and Tabachoy Philly

phillyfunguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a boozy brunch on South Street! Raise a final toast (and fork) to summer with Human Robot, Tabachoy Philly, and yours truly at Hokkaido Brewing. Say "cheers!" to fall with craft beer and cocktails from our special guests, Hokkaido Brewing and Human Robot. Seeking something a bit more savory? Enjoy delicious Asian style dishes from the one and only, Tabachoy Philly. Kick off a festive autumn with cocktail demonstrations, tastings, games, and more here on South Street!

phillyfunguide.com

YOGA + BEER: Turntable Yoga Turns One - BOWGA Flow with FREE GIFTS!

Come celebrate with me at Love City Brewing for a special celebratory flow. To commemorate my first playlist, flow, and theme, BOWGA: Yoga Set To The Music of David Bowie, returns to the mat - we will sing, dance, and practice in a way that honors the sounds of Bowie alongside the poses of our asana.
YOGA

