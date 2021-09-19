CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B1G Survivor 2021 Week 4

By BradNortmansActingCoach
 5 days ago

It was another week of minimal drama in B1G Survivor. The most interesting game of relevance took place on Friday night, when six of you had to sweat out Marylandś comeback win over Bert & Company. Almost 3/4ths of the field made the boring smart decision of taking Rutgers over Delaware, so therefore, not a whole lot of action. We saw Broated Nutcrackle go for glory with the Purdue over Notre Dame pick. We also had three eliminations via Northwestern-Duke, and one no-show. That takes the total field from 76 down to these 71:

