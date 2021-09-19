CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Bringing World Heroes' Mission Movie Preview to New York Comic Con

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia is bringing a special preview of the World Heroes' Mission movie to New York Comic Con next month! The third feature film in the franchise made its official debut in Japan earlier this Summer, but fans outside of Japan have been waiting for their chance to check it out for themselves. Surprisingly, it was soon revealed that Funimation will be bringing the new movie to the United States as well only a couple of months after its initial debut in Japan. Now before it hits theaters later next month, fans at New York Comic Con will be treated to a special preview!

