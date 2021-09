The other day, we reported on the Nintendo Switch eShop Blockbuster Sale going on for Europe, but a version of that sale is actually going on in the US as well, live now and continuing through October 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The games on sale are not the same between the US and Europe, and the Switch eShop Blockbuster Sale for the US does not seem to have any first-party game discounts. (Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are both full price, for instance.) It does offer myriad third-party discounts from a variety of publishers though, including Sega / Atlus, Team17, Yacht Club Games, Activision Blizzard, and Capcom (for Monster Hunter, specifically), among others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO