Utah State rallies late to beat Air Force for 3rd win, 49-45

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Running back Calvin Tyler Jr. raced 61 yards for the winning touchdown with just under four minutes to play, lifting Utah State to a 49-45 win over Air Force in the Mountain West Conference opener.

Tyler carried 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

USU quarterback Logan Bonner passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception.

The Aggies' backup QB Andrew Peasley threw for 195, with three touchdowns.

Of Utah State's five touchdown passes, Brandon Bowling caught two. Deven Thompkins, Justin McGriff and Carson Terrell each caught one.

The Aggies, who had just one win a year ago, won their third straight game to open the season for the first time since 1978.

Haaziq Daniels led Air Force with 182 yards on 6-of-12 passing and added 95 yards on 13 carries.