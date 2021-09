Video Description: Three weeks into the ACC football season and we are seeing players with no college football experience getting onto the field and making plays for their teams. Running back Will Shipley is a two-time ACC Rookie of the Week and the leading rusher on the Clemson Tigers. Wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruse is the leading receiver for Louisville. Syracuse's Darian "Duce" Chestnut, Wake Forest's Jasheen Davis, and Louisville's Ashton Gillotte have each made an impact on the defensive side of the ball. Watch now and see highlights from ACC freshmen you should keep an eye out for the rest of the season.

