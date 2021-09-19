CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande begins repaying investors with discounted properties - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 19 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group kicked off a process on Saturday to repay investors in its overdue investment products with discounted properties, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Investors who opt for discounted real estate in lieu of cash can start contacting wealth managers for more details, the report said, citing a Wechat post by Evergrande’s wealth division. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

