Sports

[PAST EVENT] Charlottesville-Highlands - Roseland Polo at King Family Vineyards

College of William and Mary
 12 days ago

Come relax with friends and family as W&M Charlottesville-Highlands plants our green and gold tent next to the field for an exciting polo match at King Family Vineyards! Bring chairs and cheer and relish the gorgeous surroundings. Pack a picnic and come stomp a divot or two when the riders take a break. This is lots of fun and King Family will happily serve a beverage right on the field for those interested.

