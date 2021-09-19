[PAST EVENT] Charlottesville-Highlands - Roseland Polo at King Family Vineyards

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, presents back-to-back nights of live entertainment featuring comedian Preacher Lawson on Thursday at 8 p.m. and the band Five for Fighting with a string quartet, with opener Elizabeth and the Catapult, on Friday at 8 p.m. Lawson is best known for his appearance on Season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” where he made it to the final rounds. He did a standup special for BET+ in 2019 and is currently starring in the NBC series “Connecting” and on the Nickelodeon competition show “Unleashed.” Five for Fighting is the project of singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, who writes personal songs that include social messages, invoke the human spirit and make an emotional connection. Five For Fighting’s breakthrough came in 2001 with the Grammy-nominated song “Superman.” For tickets and more information, see thecolonialtheatre.com.

