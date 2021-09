At the beginning of lockdown for COVID last year there was a strange documentary about a haphazard roadside zoo full of big cats run by a crazy gay redneck methhead. You may have heard of Tiger King and watched some of its insanity. A friend of mine would explain it to people by saying “I can’t say if the show is good but you will not be bored and left with many questions.” Well, that is what the ACC is right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO