As you watch games in the various leagues
You can easily see that most teams have good coaching staffs. Opposing coaches can, and HAVE, founds flaws in DJs game and have actually taken his skills away with good coaching. In time, he likely will learn to improvise and make in game adjustments to keep the Tigers at the top. So far, he hasn’t. I’m not sure he has progressed very much from that terrible opening night fiasco. To date, he has lost only two games. The flip side... he has won only three. Not the Clemson stat we accept.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0