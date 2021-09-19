Archgoat reveal new song “Heavens Ablaze” + European tour dates
Finnish death/black metal unit Archgoat have unleashed their new song titled "Heavens Ablaze," which you can check out below. The track serves as a first taste of their upcoming album dubbed 'Worship The Eternal Darkness,' which drops on November 26th, 2021 through Debemur Morti Productions. Pre-orders are available via the label's EU, US, and Bandcamp shops.
