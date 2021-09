When it comes to a Jack Eichel trade, the hockey world keeps waiting. There’s been no deal yet, teams seem to come in and out of the picture and there haven’t been any developments when it comes to the team or the player finding common ground on how to deal with his injury situation. With no potential trade in sight, it looks more and more like Eichel returning to the Sabres is a real possibility.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO