Rock fans in the Borderland were ecstatic to see Bush and Stone Temple Pilots heading out on tour and scheduling a stop in the Sun City. Live music has been back in the El Paso area for a few months now and music fans have been enjoying heading out into crowds to hear songs from artists that they know and love. But as the number of live events scheduled continues to grow, others that were announced at earlier dates are being cancelled or postponed due to ongoing pandemic conditions as well as COVID diagnoses.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO