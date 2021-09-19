CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

New state law banned a county’s gas stations from selling liquor. So some stopped selling gas.

ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-paragraph amendment to the state Legislature’s new, sweeping alcohol reform law gave owners of gas stations in McKinley County a choice: You can sell hard liquor or you can sell gas. To Benjamin Gonzales, manager of the El Sabino’s grocery and gas station in Vanderwagen, it was a “no-brainer.”

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

New state law means earlier Sunday liquor sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Starting this Sunday, you’ll be able to buy alcohol earlier than usual, according to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. The new law, which originated with Senate Bill 2020, technically went into effect Wednesday. It means, though, that you can purchase liquor starting at 6 a.m. on Sundays beginning this Sunday.
CHARLESTON, WV
Riverside Press Enterprise

Moratorium on new gas stations declared in Jurupa Valley

Jurupa Valley has too many gas stations. At least that’s the opinion of some leaders in the Riverside County city of 105,053 residents that hugs the 60 and 15 freeways. The Jurupa Valley City Council recently imposed a moratorium on new places to fill up. The city has 30 now.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Gas Stations#Liquor Stores#Alcohol Abuse#Legislature#The El Sabino#Vanderwagen#The Navajo Nation#State#Gallup#Red Rock Liquor Package#Speedway
wmleader.com

NY state to ban the sale of new gas cars and trucks by 2035

Say goodbye to your beloved pickup truck. Legislation recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul bans the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035. Last week, Governor Hochul announced the proposed ban as a part of her initiative to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. “New York...
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

State agency approves Tupelo's request for restaurants to sell liquor earlier in the day

TUPELO • Restaurants in Tupelo will soon be able to serve mimosas, bloody marys and other cocktails earlier in the day. Chris Graham, the commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Revenue, signed an order on Sept. 20 that allows permitted restaurants in the city of Tupelo to start selling liquor, wine and spirits at 8 a.m. The agency’s approval was largely perfunctory and expected to happen.
TUPELO, MS
Farm and Dairy

Ohio bills would do away with regulations for selling gas well brine

Ohio law allows produced water pumped out of wells alongside oil and gas to be spread on roads to control ice or dust, but its sale and application are tracked and regulated. Now Senate Bill 171 and House Bill 282 would do away with those requirements for one company’s processed oil and gas byproduct.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
energynews.us

LA County bans oil and gas development

OIL & GAS: Los Angeles County leaders vote to ban new oil and gas drilling and phase out the county’s 1,600 existing active and idle wells. (Associated Press) • Internal emails reveal California regulators are investigating whether Phillips 66 obtained proper permits to convert a Bay Area oil refinery into the world’s largest producer of renewable fuels. (Reuters)
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

L.A. County to ban oil, gas wells in unincorporated areas

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing wells in unincorporated areas. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who recommended the move, said the negative health effects of such operations are now well-established. “The scientific and health findings are clear,” Mitchell...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABQJournal

NM monitors use of federal funds at APS

SANTA FE – New Mexico education officials say they are demanding additional oversight of a narrow slice of federal funding awarded to Albuquerque Public Schools after a criminal investigation into a former employee. District officials reported the alleged fraud this summer after staff first noticed irregularities in contracts in the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

New Mexico races to spend federal rent assistance

SANTA FE – State agencies spent federal pandemic aid at a furious pace during August, channeling about $630 million in efforts to bolster unemployment reserves, provide emergency housing assistance and promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Legislature’s budget and accountability office said Wednesday. An update on pandemic relief spending from the...
HOUSE RENT
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott Adds Property Tax Relief; Constitutional Amendment On Bail To 3rd Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) —  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two new agenda items added to Texas Legislature’s including property tax relief and proposing a constitutional amendment on bail. Abbott submitted the note to the Secretary of the Senate on Wednesday, September 22.  “These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.” Abbott outlined the reasoning behind the constitutional amendment on Bail in the note. “Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.” The Third Special Session began on Monday, September 20.  
TEXAS STATE
ABQJournal

ABQ City Council OKs zero-fare bus program

Riding a city bus will no longer cost a buck come 2022. The Albuquerque City Council on Monday formalized the long-discussed zero-fare pilot program for its bus system, passing legislation that makes it effective Jan. 1. It has been four months since the council approved funding for the project –...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

Neighbors object to ABQ shelter proposal

Three neighborhood associations on Tuesday asked a zoning examiner to reject the city’s request to use a former Southeast Albuquerque hospital as an overnight shelter, claiming the city has provided insufficient outreach and details about the project and its impact. But city officials and other community members stressed the need...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Jersey Monitor

State comptroller scolds Egg Harbor for selling water systems ‘in violation of law’

Egg Harbor City failed to hire an independent financial adviser, as state law requires, in the sale of its water and wastewater systems, and instead improperly paid its municipal engineer to do the job, according to the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller. But the municipal engineer was far from independent: In 2018, in […] The post State comptroller scolds Egg Harbor for selling water systems ‘in violation of law’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
ABQJournal

ABQ unveils to-do list to ‘turn the tide on crime’

After five sessions convening law enforcement, court officials, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and representatives from higher education and rehab facilities, the city has unveiled 40 items it says will “turn the tide on crime in the region.”. “I will tell you to stand up here as a collective community, in our...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
audacy.com

Henrico Gas Station Settles

Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The State Attorney General's Office says it has settled with RIR Mart Exxon, located right across the street from Richmond Raceway, over gouging concerns. The gouging, according to the AG's Office, occurred May 11th, right as a State of Emergency was being declared over the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy