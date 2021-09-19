CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Confidential recruitment’: Barstow paid corporate consultant, agreed to high-dollar hire in secret search for top official

Cover picture for the articleBarstow’s top decision-makers paid a private consulting firm in a closed-door effort to decide who they should hire for the city’s top unelected seat. Now, an elected City Council often hampered by political squabbles is moving in lockstep on an upcoming vote to confirm a candidate who — after at least five months of confidential meetings — has been all but preordained without public knowledge.

