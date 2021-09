Hi my name is Grace O’Malley, as you can see I only have one eye. When I arrived at HSTC I had an injury to my eye that rendered it unsalvageable. The great vets and staff removed my eye so I would no longer be in pain or discomfort from my injury. Because I only have one eye, I am startled easily when approached; please go slow and I will start to trust you. I would be best placed in a home with children over the age of 12 years old. I love playing with a bell ball and may do okay in a home with other bunnies. I am a little over 2 years old and staff describes me as a Dwarf mix bunny. I’m currently looking for my new family at the HSTC main shelter at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave. in Palm City, Florida.

PALM CITY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO