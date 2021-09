Takeaways from the Emmys, and scenes from a film festival in virtual reality. Also magic. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. What Happened This Weekend Besides the Emmys? Our friends at StudioFest held a wildly ambitious VR film festival, using Oculus Quest 2 headsets that enabled guests to enjoy the shared illusion that they were watching the films in a lavish theater, then mixing it up in majestically appointed rooms with stunning views of pretend cities. The films weren’t VR — the screenings and hangouts were. It was mind-blowing. Congratulations to the winner, Courtney Hope Thérond, who now gets to make a film with StudioFest. Here are a couple scenes of how it looked once you put on your headset:

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO