Charles County, MD

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Apprehend Suspects in Carjacked Vehicle, Accidental Canine Bite

 1 day ago

On September 13, at 12:35 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Crain Highway and Heritage Green Parkway observed a vehicle speed past him; one of the vehicle’s front headlights was also out. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and fled north on Crain Highway. Officers subsequently deployed stop sticks and the car came to a stop after striking a sign in the 3000 block of Crain Highway. All of the occupants ran from the car and fled on foot. A computer check revealed the car was stolen during an armed carjacking in Virginia and the registration plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen in Charles County.

Officers subsequently located all five suspects and placed them under arrest. A firearm was also located. After the suspects were arrested, a police canine handler—who was on the scene—was entering his car when, unbeknownst to him, his canine had gotten out of its rear cage and bit him. The dog then jumped out of the vehicle and the driver of the stolen car was bitten. The dog was secured and placed back in the handler’s SUV. The officer was treated for injuries he sustained and the driver of the stolen car was transported to a hospital where she was treated and released. Criminal charges for the driver have been submitted to a District Court Commissioner. Terelle Antwan James, 27, of Washington, D.C.; Jeremy Markel Hayes, 24, of Clinton; Gino Jacqueiz Williams, 20, of Washington, D.C.; and Andrew Jamal Shuff, 28, of Washington, D.C. were charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. In addition, Williams and Shuff were charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle, and Shuff was also charged with providing a false name. The Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the accidental canine biting. The criminal investigation into the stolen car and recovered firearm is continuing.

Report Annapolis

Doctor Licensed in the District of Columbia and Virginia Charged With Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substances

A criminal complaint was unsealed this week in the District of Columbia charging a doctor with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the scope of his professional practice. As detailed in court documents, the case relates to defendant Dr. Robert M. Cao prescribing various narcotic pain medications in the months and days leading up to a man’s May 31, 2021 overdose death.
LAW
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office: Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Waldorf Burglary

On June 26, two males broke into an apartment on Abberly Place in Waldorf and stole clothing and valuables. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects and obtain an arrest warrant. Members of the CCSO and the U.S. Marshals task force located and arrested Frank Bernard Maddox, 25, of Capital Heights (photo below), on September 2. He was charged with first-degree burglary and theft over $1,500.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Ronnie Hammond, age 21, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division, and Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police have identified the person who died following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Baltimore County. At about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash, which occurred on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda Accord, driven by Dyondre Herron, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, was in the right lane, when for unknown reasons he drove off the road and struck the guardrail.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Trafficking Charges

William Diggs, age 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute, and the distribution of cocaine base. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Charles County Sheriff's Office: Officer Recovers Loaded Firearm and Suspected Drugs during Traffic Stop

On September 6 at 2:31 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on Popes Creek Court near Piscataway Court in La Plata for an equipment violation. During the stop, the officer located a fully loaded handgun, with the serial number filed off, and suspected marijuana. The driver, Tabari Jovan Cole, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, knowingly altering a firearm, and illegally transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
