Roger Federer may be out with an injury, but he's present - and forthcoming - in a new book

- - - Roger Federer is such a master of timing, it's only apt that an expansive new biography about him arrives at an uncanny moment. Last month, the Swiss tennis legend looked squarely into the camera and shared the news: He would need another knee surgery "to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form." The emotion in his voice was as clear as his message: His recovery holds no guarantees about whether he will return to competitive tennis, to say nothing of the rarefied heights he has occupied for decades, as one of the greatest ever to hold a racket.