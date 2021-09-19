CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Roger Federer may be out with an injury, but he's present - and forthcoming - in a new book

By Michael Cavna, The Washington Post
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Roger Federer is such a master of timing, it's only apt that an expansive new biography about him arrives at an uncanny moment. Last month, the Swiss tennis legend looked squarely into the camera and shared the news: He would need another knee surgery "to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form." The emotion in his voice was as clear as his message: His recovery holds no guarantees about whether he will return to competitive tennis, to say nothing of the rarefied heights he has occupied for decades, as one of the greatest ever to hold a racket.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: "In the future we will have a new type of player"

Roger Federer will no longer return to the pitch this year due to a knee relapse. The Swiss champion had originally returned to the tour last March in Doha, but there was never the feeling that he was in 100% condition. His 2021 went into the archive with only 13 matches played and a far from a remarkable balance of nine wins against four defeats.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Djokovic could match a Roger Federer's record

Three matches towards history for world no.1 Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion beat the young American Jenson Brooksby in the night and after this success he enters the quarter-finals, three races from the history of tennis. If successful at the US Open Nole would become the first player of the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss#New York Times#South African#Team Federer#Hall Of Fame
Tennis World Usa

'I watched Roger Federer and Nadal's matches and...', says WTA star

Diego Schwartzman is another of the players who are in limbo, among the great veterans of the circuit and the new generations. At 29 years old and the current number 15 in the world, he has no doubts that Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will continue to fight for the great titles of 2022, although the pressure of the New Generation is coming.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy