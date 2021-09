It’s possible that the world is waking up to the onerous energy demands involved in supporting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but perhaps not soon enough. I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling like this energy aspect of cryptocurrencies developed out of nowhere. When Bitcoin just got started, the associated energy usage was trivial; but these days, the energy requirements are massive. One comparison suggests that Bitcoin requires using more energy than it takes to handle a third of the energy required for residential cooling in the entire US. At that level of use, you can be sure that cryptocurrencies have pushed energy prices higher for all of us, to say nothing about what cryptocurrency markets are doing to the environment.

