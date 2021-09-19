Business Briefs

Heidi Rivera, long-time Assistant Spa Director for The Norwich Spa at Foxwoods, has been named Spa Director for The Norwich Spa & Salon at Graduate Providence. All three spas are owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Rivera began her career in the mid-'90s as the Lead Nail Professional at the then Grand Salon at Foxwoods. Rivera's career took her to GSPA at Foxwoods in 2008 as Salon Manager until she found her way to The Norwich Spa at Foxwoods in 2017 as Assistant Spa Director. The Norwich Spa at Graduate Providence is open seven days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.nspaatgraduate.com for more information.