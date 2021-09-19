CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Business Briefs

The Day
 5 days ago

Heidi Rivera, long-time Assistant Spa Director for The Norwich Spa at Foxwoods, has been named Spa Director for The Norwich Spa & Salon at Graduate Providence. All three spas are owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Rivera began her career in the mid-'90s as the Lead Nail Professional at the then Grand Salon at Foxwoods. Rivera's career took her to GSPA at Foxwoods in 2008 as Salon Manager until she found her way to The Norwich Spa at Foxwoods in 2017 as Assistant Spa Director. The Norwich Spa at Graduate Providence is open seven days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.nspaatgraduate.com for more information.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Business
City
Norwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
City
Quaker Hill, CT
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Briefs#The Norwich Spa Salon#Grand Salon At Foxwoods#Gspa#Waterford Country School#Chamberect Com#Chelsea Groton Bank#Norwich Westside Branch#Quickbooks#Amber Alert

Comments / 0

Community Policy