Arkansas Alligator Farm & Petting Zoo | Check It Out! Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

For this episode of "Check It Out" we visit the oldest attraction in Hot Springs, Arkansas... the Arkansas Alligator Farm & Petting Zoo! Don't take your eyes off all those teeth! Not only can you watch as staff feed the alligators, but you can hold a small one if you dare! If petting an alligator isn't for you, visit the miniature goats at the Petting Zoo or enjoy the menagerie of exotic animals in the Zoo! You can even lay eyes on a merman skeleton! Alligators, emus and merman... oh my!