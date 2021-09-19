Kasson-Mantorville stymied by Mankato East for first loss

KASSON — Through the first two weeks of the high school football season, there was little that had slowed down the Kasson-Mantorville High School football team's offense. The KoMets scored two impressive victories over Byron and Winona, averaging 36.5 points and nearly 300 yards rushing in the process. They appeared to be well on their way to another offensive outburst against Mankato East Saturday when they took their opening drive 80 yards for an early touchdown lead.