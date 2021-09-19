CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

World Leaders Return to U.N. With Focus on Pandemic, Climate

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -World leaders are returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on boosting efforts to fight both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual gathering. As the coronavirus still rages amid...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

World leaders gather to discuss priorities at U.N. General Assembly

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rang the alarm Tuesday in his annual state-of-the-world speech at the opening of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting for leaders of its 193 member nations. More than 100 heads of state and government kept away by COVID-19 are returning to the U.N. in person for the first time in two years. But with the pandemic still raging, about 60 will deliver pre-recorded statements over coming days.
HEALTH
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
The Independent

Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.”For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. The atmosphere was somber, angry and dire.China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said: “We are...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
trust.org

U.N. chief, UK PM increase pressure on leaders for climate change funds

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged leaders of the world's major economies including the United States to deliver on their commitments toward a $100 billion per year climate fund with less than six weeks to go before a U.N. climate summit. Johnson and U.N....
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Boris Johnson Tells World Leaders 'Frustrated' At Climate Inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor ambitious climate fund pledges. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

PM rebukes world leaders over their efforts to tackle the climate crisis

Boris Johnson warned that the gap between what industrialised nations have promised and what they are actually delivering remains ‘vast’. Boris Johnson has told world leaders he is growing “increasingly frustrated” that their commitments to tackle the climate crisis are “nowhere near enough”. The Prime Minister warned during a meeting...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
trust.org

'Alarm bell': U.N. chief, UK PM convene leaders on climate change

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - With less than six weeks to go before world leaders convene for a major climate summit in Glasgow, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a roundtable of world leaders on Monday to address major gaps on emissions targets and climate finance.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Biden asks world leaders to cut methane in climate fight

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden urged world leaders on Friday to join the United States and European Union in a pledge to cut methane emissions, hoping to build momentum before an international summit on climate change begins next month. Biden made the remarks during a virtual...
POTUS
Central Illinois Proud

Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried on Friday to hammer out the world’s next steps against rapidly worsening climate change with a small group of other global leaders and announced a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks. Ever-grimmer findings from scientists this year that the world is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#World Leaders#Iran#U N#United Nations#Reuters#The United Nations#The U N General Assembly#Brazilian#Johnson Johnson#Cnn#British
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
AFP

In climate landmark, China promises to end coal funding overseas

China will stop funding coal projects overseas, President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday, all but ending the flow of public aid for the dirty energy contributing to the climate crisis. Xi made his announcement at the UN General Assembly where US President Joe Biden, seeking to show leadership in a growing competition with China, promised to double Washington's contribution to countries hardest hit by climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
AFP

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million Covid vaccines

US President Joe Biden addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders Wednesday with a promise to donate a "historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic. "America will become the arsenal for vaccines as we were the arsenal for democracy in World War II." The pledge from Biden at the summit, held virtually from the White House, brings the total US commitment of donated vaccines to 1.1 billion -- more than the rest of the world combined.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy