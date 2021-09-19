Lady Rockets beat crosstown rivals Roswell 3-0

The Goddard Lady Rockets Volleyball Team defeated their crosstown rivals the Roswell Lady Coyotes in a matchup at Roswell Thursday night by a score of 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-11). The win improved Goddard’s record on the season to 5-2, while the Lady Coyotes’ record stood at 5-5 following the contest. Goddard was scheduled to take on Gadsden (6-5) in a road contest Saturday — the final was not available by press time. Roswell was next scheduled to host Lovington (0-8) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Above: Roswell’s Raelynn Holloway (2) leaps to hit the ball at the net during the Lady Coyotes’ game against Goddard Thursday night. (David Rocha Photo) Below: Goddard’s Alissa Benavides (12) keeps the play alive. (Steve Notz Photo)