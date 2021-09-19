Mocs give Kentucky all they can handle in 28-23 loss in Lexington

The 22nd-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team held a fourth quarter lead and nearly shocked college football fans around the country, but ultimately saw its upset bid come up short to unbeaten SEC-leader Kentucky, 28-23, on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field in front of 55,214 fans. Chattanooga falls to 1-2 on the season while Kentucky, who received votes in the latest national top 25 polls, improves to 3-0. It was the slimmest of margins to an SEC foe since a 31-29 loss to Vanderbilt on November 22, 1980.