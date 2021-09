A new survey shows more Kentuckians are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 than they were six months ago, but some remain hesitant or say they will never get the shot. A new Vaccines in Kentucky poll commissioned by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and conducted over a four-week period between August and September indicates that some progress has been made in the state on the COVID vaccine front.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO