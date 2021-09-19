Pandemic rental assistance program lags with billions of dollars unspent
In a House Financial Services Committee hearing last Friday, Democrats and Republicans agreed that COVID-related rental assistance has been slow to get into the hands of tenants and landlords. But the agreement largely ended there, as elected officials and invited witnesses clashed over how to get the ball rolling on disbursement, with much of the money allocated unspent even though millions of tenants are facing eviction as pandemic protections expire.www.dailyitem.com
Comments / 0