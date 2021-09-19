CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Pandemic rental assistance program lags with billions of dollars unspent

By Zach Wichter - Bankrate.com (TNS)
Daily Item
 5 days ago

In a House Financial Services Committee hearing last Friday, Democrats and Republicans agreed that COVID-related rental assistance has been slow to get into the hands of tenants and landlords. But the agreement largely ended there, as elected officials and invited witnesses clashed over how to get the ball rolling on disbursement, with much of the money allocated unspent even though millions of tenants are facing eviction as pandemic protections expire.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Emergency rental assistance improved slightly in August but still lags far behind

The amount of emergency rental assistance reaching landlords and tenants ticked up slightly from July to August, but local and federal governments continue to struggle to get aid to households facing eviction during the pandemic. Last month, roughly $2.3 billion was spent on rent, utilities and missed payments, and some...
HOUSE RENT
KTLA

More rental assistance is reaching U.S. tenants to help avoid evictions

Almost a month after a federal eviction moratorium ended, the Treasury Department said Friday that states and cities distributed money for nearly 1.4 million payments in August and the pace picked up from the month before. More than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance reached tenants last month, compared with 11% in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Housing Authority of Cherokee Nation providing Emergency Rental Assistance Program

TAHLEQUAH — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation continues to offer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with eligibility extending for the first time to Cherokee citizens living in certain areas outside Oklahoma, including in parts of Arkansas and Kansas. Renter households in need of assistance may submit their application online at www.hacn.org.
KANSAS, OK
The Independent

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOAT 7

Millions in rental assistance has gone unclaimed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than $130 million is sitting in a bank account untouched. "It's a big chunk of money,” said University of New Mexico associate professor Elizabeth Elia. The money comes from the federal coronavirus relief act and it is designed to give cash to tenants who can’t afford...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxine Waters
foxbaltimore.com

Questions over why rental assistance money is going unspent

Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rental assistance money remains unspent in Maryland, even as people are being evicted from their homes. We talked to state comptroller Peter Franchot about what's going on. "It's happening because government has wonderful intentions and wishful thinking, but is very poor on execution...
HOUSE RENT
Portland Tribune

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars. A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes.
OREGON STATE
Michigan Advance

Billions of dollars in federal rental aid remains stalled in slow-moving states, localities

WASHINGTON — Make it simpler to apply for rental assistance money. Allow landlords to apply on behalf of unresponsive tenants. And consolidate two overlapping federal programs aimed at getting financial help to struggling renters. Those were among the proposals that U.S. House members weighed during a hearing Friday on how to better help states and localities […] The post Billions of dollars in federal rental aid remains stalled in slow-moving states, localities appeared first on Michigan Advance.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Landlord#Democrats#Republicans#Covid#Democratic#Congress#The New York Times#The White House#Treasury Department#Bankrate Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
goldrushcam.com

California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Hits Major Milestone, with More Than $1 Billion in Rent and Utility Assistance Paid or Approved for Payment

More than 44,000 households have been assisted and more than $1 billion paid or approved for payment. More than 243,000 applications have been received with more than $2.2 billion in rent and utility assistance requested. September 13, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is reaching a significant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. Senate passes bill to ease bottlenecks of HOPE Rental Assistance Program

The N.C. Senate passed House Bill 110 on Wednesday, Sept. 8, which would modify rules to the HOPE rental assistance program. The bill comes as state and local leaders struggle to quickly distribute the federal rental assistance aid they’re tasked with administering. The changes will let landlords apply for assistance on behalf of tenants, along with other changes designed to facilitate a more effective administration of the program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laredo Morning Times

Billions of dollars in pandemic aid for hospitals and nursing homes is handed out

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration released billions of dollars Friday that hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers have been awaiting with frustration for months to alleviate the coronavirus pandemic's financial burden. In an announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services, officials said that $17 billion will be...
HEALTH SERVICES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cherokee commissioners approve change to rental assistance program

Renters in Cherokee County needing some help paying their rent will soon have an easier time applying for assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was set up through federal legislation as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and helps those affected by it who are having a difficult time paying rent avoid being evicted. In Cherokee County, the county government partners with MUST Ministries, which administers the program. At its meeting Tuesday, the county Board of Commissioners approved an addendum to its agreement with MUST Ministries to allow tenants to self-certify their hardship due to the pandemic.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

What debt ceiling woes could mean for Social Security benefits

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested this week that Social Security benefits will be impacted if Congress doesn't raise or suspend the debt ceiling. The program's funds that it uses to pay benefits will likely not face long-term consequences from any political gridlock on Capitol Hill. However, there is the possibility...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy