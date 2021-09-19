Pandemic rental assistance program lags with billions of dollars unspent

Renters in Cherokee County needing some help paying their rent will soon have an easier time applying for assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was set up through federal legislation as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and helps those affected by it who are having a difficult time paying rent avoid being evicted. In Cherokee County, the county government partners with MUST Ministries, which administers the program. At its meeting Tuesday, the county Board of Commissioners approved an addendum to its agreement with MUST Ministries to allow tenants to self-certify their hardship due to the pandemic.

