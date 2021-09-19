CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Instant analysis: Third-quarter woes strike again as Boise State falls to Oklahoma State

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Boise State 1-2. Oklahoma State 3-0. Why the Broncos lost: Boise State couldn’t stop the run or get their running game going once again. The Broncos managed just 61 yards on the ground, which marks the second time this season that they failed to rush for 100 yards in a game. They managed just 20 yards on the ground in the season opener at UCF. On the flip side, Oklahoma State racked up 246 rushing yards, while quarterback Spencer Sanders attempted just 13 passes, completing six of them for 87 yards. Boise State gave up 255 rushing yards against UCF.

www.idahostatesman.com

