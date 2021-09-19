CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, NC – Sam Howell threw five touchdown passes and ran for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina took over after halftime to beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night. The Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives,...

247Sports

Live Game Thread: UNC 59, Georgia State 17; Final

CHAPEL HILL, NC. -- Inside Carolina is at Kenan Stadium for North Carolina's Saturday night home opener against Georgia State. UNC is looking to bounce back from its season opening loss at Virginia Tech. This is the first ever meeting between the Tar Heels and the Panthers. UNC is 10-2 in home openers under Mack Brown and 2-0 since his return to the program in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Carolina Panthers select UNC QB Sam Howell

Despite his struggles in the season opening loss for North Carolina, quarterback Sam Howell remains a projected top 2022 NFL Draft pick. The third-year starter for the Tar Heels is also in the Heisman conversation. Howell is a top-10 pick in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso....
NFL
nsjonline.com

Sam Howell sparks UNC blowout with arm, legs

CHAPEL HILL — Late in the third quarter of UNC’s 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday, quarterback Sam Howell passed to tight end Kamari Morales for a 13-yard gain to North Carolina’s 38-yard line. The completion put Howell over 300 yards for the day. That mark was a welcome...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: UNC QB Sam Howell breaks off 62-yard touchdown run

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell made some big plays in the Tar Heels’ home opener against Georgia State on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, accounting for five total touchdowns before heading to the bench with a 52-10 lead. But his longest touchdown of the night came on the ground as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC 59, Georgia State 17: Position Grades

After a disappointing first game of the 2021 season where the UNC offense looked neutered and the defense only played well for a half, the Heels, and their fans, needed a get-right game in the worst way to regain any of the excitement they’d been feeling before the season. Fortunately, the team’s home opener against Georgia State of the Sun Belt conference looked to be a chance for exactly that; the Heels were favored against the Panthers by more than three touchdowns and, with no disrespect to Georgia State, that was still probably generous for a team that had just lost to Army by 33. After a half, however, it didn’t seem like things had gotten right at all. The Heels led 24-10, but their offensive line was getting blown off the line of scrimmage in the run game and only sometimes holding up in pass protection, Sam Howell was seemingly the team’s only credible run threat, the defensive front’s gap integrity was nonexistent against an option rushing attack, and special teams continued to look ordinary. Most of those concern areas were at least somewhat settled in the second half, though, and UNC coasted to a 59-17 victory after scoring 28 unanswered points to open the 2nd half. Let’s take a look at how each position group did:
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

UNC Football: Sam Howell named to prestigious list following five-TD game

Following his five-touchdown performance against Georgia State, UNC football’s Sam Howell has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list. Following one of the best performances of his collegiate career, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list for Week 2 of the college football season. Joining Howell on the list are Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Gerogia’s Stetson Bennett, Oregon’s Anthony Brown, BYU’s Jaren Hall, Memphis’ Seth Henigan, Stanford’s Tanner McKee and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

UNC Football: Sam Howell makes history against Georgia State

Saturday’s home opener against Georgia State is just what the UNC Football program needed. After opening the season with a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech a week ago, the Tar Heels had a “get right” game by hosting the Panthers. Or at least they hope it was a “get right game”. UNC led from the start in this one and ended up blowing out Georgia State to get their first win of the new campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
chatsports.com

Georgia State Unable to Contain UNC’s Howell in 59-17 Loss

Georgia State failed to stop the high-octane North Carolina offense in week two matchup between the two teams. The Tar Heels threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in their 59-17 rout of the Panthers. Quarterback Sam Howell contributed 352 of those yards (backup Jacoby Criswell added the remaining 54...
GEORGIA STATE
Go Blue Ridge

HOWELL STARS AS TAR HEELS BLAST GEORGIA STATE, 59-17

CHAPEL HILL—Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 24 North Carolina shook off the disappointment a loss in its opener with a 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night. Howell played a role in five of the Tar Heels' first seven touchdowns....
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Tar Heel

No. 21 UNC football runs away from Virginia late, 59-39

Despite squandering a 17-point first half lead, the No. 21 North Carolina football team (2-1, 1-1 ACC) put on a dominant offensive display to run away from Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC), 59-39. What happened?. After tallying a career-high 104 rushing yards last week against Georgia State, UNC junior quarterback Sam...
COLLEGE SPORTS
watchstadium.com

UNC RB Ty Chandler Announces Himself To The ACC

North Carolina running back Ty Chandler had his best game in a Tar Heels uniform as he had a huge game in front of a home UNC crowd in a win over Virginia. On 20 carries, Chandler ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Progress

Virginia football team aims to finally slow down North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell failed to beat Virginia in his first two attempts as North Carolina’s starting quarterback, but the losses were hardly his fault. The potential first-round NFL Draft pick has thrown for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in two games against the Cavaliers, with six of the eight touchdowns coming on plays of at least 30 yards. Howell averages 20.9 yards per completion against the Wahoos.
VIRGINIA STATE
streakingthelawn.com

FINAL: UNC 59, UVA 39

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Virginia and North Carolina put on a display of high-flying offense under the lights in Chapel Hill, with the two teams combining for a total of 52, 69, and 85 points, respectively over each of the past three years. But UNC got the better of the exchange this year behind 392 rushing yards en route to a 59-39 win—Mack Brown’s first over UVA in the Bronco Mendenhall era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Richmond.com

UVA defense struggles in 59-39 loss to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A record-breaking day from Brennan Armstrong hardly mattered Saturday. UVa’s defense put together one of its worst showings in the Bronco Mendenhall era, allowing 59 points and 699 yards. North Carolina destroyed UVa’s defense in its 59-39 victory despite Armstrong’s 554 passing yards, a Virginia single-game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia: Three Things Learned

What a turnaround for this Carolina football team. After starting the season only scoring a measly 10 points, the Heels since then have scored a blistering 118 points on the way to back-to-back victories. The kicker? One was against Georgia State, yes, but last night’s was against last year’s ACC Coastal division champion, Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

