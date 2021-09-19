CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 19-25

By Chuck Barney East Bay Times
greensboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON’T MISS: “73rd Emmy Awards” — It’s TV’s big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of “Ted Lasso,” actually experience the thrill of victory? Is “The Crown” poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let’s just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (8 p.m., Sunday, CBS).

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
James Wolk

Comments / 0

Community Policy