Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 19-25

DON’T MISS: “73rd Emmy Awards” — It’s TV’s big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of “Ted Lasso,” actually experience the thrill of victory? Is “The Crown” poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let’s just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (8 p.m., Sunday, CBS).