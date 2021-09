After spending three days in orbit, the four civilian astronauts on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission touched down on Earth safely last Saturday, September 18. The crew’s main mission was to raise money and awareness for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in addition to running various health tests onboard. However, upon landing back on Earth, the Inspiration4 crew’s mission went above and beyond the mission’s initial objectives.

