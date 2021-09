Everton boss Rafa Benitez has told James Rodriguez wants he needs to do to get into the team. Benitez insists he hasn't shut the door on the Colombia midfielder. But he says: “I think he realised that there were a lot of things that he had to improve on. He has to concentrate, he has to show his commitment. If he stays with us, that's good news for us because he can give us a little more.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO