The Presbyterian Blue Hose travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday in a game that is drawing national attention due to Presbyterian's offseason coaching hire. New Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley rolls into town with an aggressive coaching style. Kelley doesn't believe in punting, rarely doing so. His teams also onside kick it every time unless they are up by 21-plus points. He believes this gives his team a better chance to win. The Blue Hose are 2-0 on the season. The Campbell Fight Camels faced a crushing 24-23 loss to Elon last week, falling to 0-2 on the year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO