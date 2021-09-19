CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Take: Don't forget these 3 words on Constitution Day

Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstitution Day is an overlooked holiday. Yet this Sept. 17 should not go unnoticed. The foundational principle of our governing charter is at risk of being forgotten. Recalling it is essential to our national future. With the distance of 234 years, it’s easy to forget the revolutionary nature of the...

www.hollandsentinel.com

