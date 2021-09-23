CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County Sheriff's Office Recovers Loaded Firearm After Responding to Dispute

 1 day ago

On September 11 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 10100 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of a dispute involving a group of people in which at least one person was holding a firearm. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly de-escalate the situation and recover a firearm that had been placed in the suspect’s car as officers pulled into the lot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect went to the business to confront an employee about a work-place issue involving his family member. A dispute occurred at which time the employee went to his car and the suspect and his affiliates followed. Once outside, the suspect produced a firearm and threatened the employee. Witnesses called the police. Gregory Eugene Lawrence, Jr., 46, of Brandywine, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a loaded handgun among other charges.

