Mississippi artist draws inspiration from plants, ecology

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — When Nicole Dikon was in high school in Florida, she thought she wanted to be a marine biologist. That notion changed when she got to community college. “I started taking art classes, and I tried other things, but art is what stuck,” said Dikon, 31. “My paternal grandfather was a watercolor and landscape painter, and my mom also went to school for painting, so art was pretty much taught to me from the beginning.”