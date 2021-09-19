FrogFest returns

FRANKFORT, NY - A Central New York fan favorite returned to the Mohawk Valley after a brief hiatus. FrogFest, Big Frog 104’s country music festival that features not only local country bands but also up-and-coming Nashville artists, took place at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds Saturday. In all 8 acts took to the stage, providing the crowd with some great entertainment. There were also a number of food trucks on-site, so there was plenty to eat and drink.