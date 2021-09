As most successful people, Anne Sonka Nagle is competitive. So much so that it contributed to her leaving the sport she loved—cross country—at Stanford University. But before that, the 1992 Janesville Craig High graduate led her Cougars squad to the 1991-92 WIAA Division 1 state cross country championship. That state title still is the lone state team title at Craig.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO