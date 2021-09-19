CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi artist draws inspiration from plants, ecology

By GINNA PARSONS, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — When Nicole Dikon was in high school in Florida, she thought she wanted to be a marine biologist. That notion changed when she got to community college. “I started taking art classes, and I tried other things, but art is what stuck,” said Dikon, 31. “My paternal grandfather was a watercolor and landscape painter, and my mom also went to school for painting, so art was pretty much taught to me from the beginning.”

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Tupelo, MS
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Plant#Ucf#Temple University

Comments / 0

Community Policy