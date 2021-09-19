CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Segura, Nola lead surging Phils past Mets, tighten NL East

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years, Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak and the surging Philadelphia Phillies tightened the NL East race, beating the New York Mets 5-3. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and pull within one game of division-leading Atlanta. The Phillies had lost eight of 11 prior to their current streak. The Mets dropped their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking Chop

MLB Standings: Braves increase NL East lead to 4.5 games

The Atlanta Braves secured a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon at Truist Park and improved to 4-2 on their current nine-game homestand. The win pushed their lead in the NL East standings to 4.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies who dropped three of four at home to the Rockies. Atlanta will finish their homestand out with three-games against Colorado which will get underway Tuesday.
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Phillies, inching closer to NL East lead, visit fading Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies might be playing their way right out of scoreboard watching. The New York Mets, too, albeit for entirely different and less pleasant reasons. The Phillies could be playing for a share of first place by the time they take the field Sunday night in New York, when they will try to complete a sweep of the skidding Mets in the finale of a three-game series.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
metsmerizedonline.com

OTD in 2006: Mets Clinch NL East

The 18-year wait for a division crown ended on a Monday night at Shea Stadium, but had been a certainty for months. The Mets took over the NL East lead for good on April 6 and maintained a significant margin in the NL East all summer long. Their superior play was rewarded with a postseason clinching earlier than any other team in the majors — which occurred after a 4-0 win over the Florida Marlins.
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Jean Segura swats two HRs, powers Phillies past Mets

Jean Segura belted two home runs, Bryce Harper hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies continued their surge with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night. The Phillies (76-72) won for the 11th time in 14 games and beat the...
MLB
NBC Sports

Harper, Segura, Nola help Phillies stay hot with fourth straight win

Jean Segura continued to wear out New York Mets pitching, Bryce Harper added some shine to his MVP candidacy and Aaron Nola tasted victory for the first time in nearly two months as the Phillies kept on rolling with a 5-3 win at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Aaron Nola
fastphillysports.com

PHILS RED OCTOBER 1 GAME AWAY IN NL EAST, 2 1/2 IN WILD CARD

Jean Segura homered in his first two at-bats, Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak and the surging Phillies beat the New York Mets 5-3. Bryce Harper drove in two runs as the Phils won their fourth in a row and pulled within one game of NL East-leading Atlanta and 2 1/2 of the second wild card.
MLB
fastphillysports.com

NO SWEEP, DON’T WEEP, PHILS TRAIL BRAVES BY 2 IN NL EAST!

The Phillies were hoping for a sweep of the Mets but had to settle for winning two out of three in New York. And, as a result, the Phils are two games behind the Braves in NL East and 3 1/2 behind the Cards for the second wild card playoff spot.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phils#Associated Press#Ap#The New York Mets
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy