The Olpe Eagles struck first, struck fast and struck often in a dominating 70-12 win over the Lyon Tigers Friday night. Olpe got out to a fast start scoring on every drive and added two pick-sixes in the first half to take a 49-0 lead into the locker room. In the second half, Olpe continued the offensive pressure with a 60-yard touchdown run by junior Garrett Cole on the first snap of the third quarter.